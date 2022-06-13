ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michiganders Urged to Stay Protected During Extreme Heat Tuesday, Wednesday

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is urging Michiganders to stay protected during extreme heat that will hit lower Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat indexes are expected to exceed 100 degrees across many areas over the next two days.

“High heat and humidity can put additional stress on the body, which could potentially be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of EMHSD. “We’re asking that people take precautions during this time and check on the most vulnerable members of their community.”

To prepare for extreme heat, MSP/EMHSD suggest the following:

  • Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, blinds or awning to reduce the amount of heat entering your home
  • Check on family members or neighbors who are elderly, young, sick or have other health risks
  • Ensure pets have cool housing areas and plenty of water
  • Learn about available cooling centers or public locations with air conditioning in your community

They also suggest the following tips to help prevent heat-related illness:

  • Drink water and stay away from alcoholic or caffeinated drinks that cause dehydration
  • Wear clothing that allows air circulation
  • Limit vigorous activity
  • Avoid direct sunlight if you are outside and stay in shady areas
  • Try to schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours

To learn more about how to stay safe during extreme heat, click here.

