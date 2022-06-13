Watch: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Go OFF for 40+ In 2016 NBA Finals #shorts

No. 5 – Detroit Pistons. Pistons get: Derrick Favors, No. 12, No. 30, 2023 First-Rounder (their own back), 2023 First-Rounder (via Clippers). Oklahoma City owns Detroit’s 2023 pick (top-18 protected) via their deal Alperen Sengun trade with Houston during last year’s draft (the Rockets owned the pick as part of the previous Christian Wood/Isaiah Stewart trade). The Pistons are likely to keep that selection in 2023 due to the protections but it becomes slightly less protected as the years pass before turning into a 2027 second-round if it never conveys.
Comments / 0