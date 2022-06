Nearly everyone owns a vehicle and uses that vehicle as their daily transportation method. However, this past spring I decided I wanted one of these electric scooters, and I bit the bullet and bought one. It's been a blast to ride around town and has saved me hundreds (if not thousands) on gas! Though, one thing has really stuck out. Billings accessibility is fragmented. From broken and missing crosswalk buttons, to neglected bike lanes and non-existent sidewalks, getting around in Billings (beyond maybe a few blocks within your home) is at times more chore than joy. Here's some detail on things needing attention around town.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO