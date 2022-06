“Our State And Its Citizens Deserve Clear and Definitive Action … Not Endless Bureaucratic Roadblocks That Continue To Hold Back Progress”. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan released a letter calling on the legislature’s Sports Wagering and Application Review Commission—also known as SWARC—to take immediate actions to launch mobile sports betting in the State of Maryland, noting the significant public outcry in response to a series of needless bureaucratic delays.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO