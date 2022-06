The detention of Brittney Griner in a Russian jail has been extended. The move was expected, but should “have little effect on negotiations for release, according to several experts,” ESPN reported. Griner’s next scheduled hearing is set for July 2, but both American officials and sources close to Griner told the national outlet the expectation is for Russian courts to keep extending her detainment until a deal is reached for her release.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO