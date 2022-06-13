Man accused of striking woman in the head with a pistol, Cabell court records say

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man is sentenced to prison after attacking his ex-wife, son, and neighbor. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, announces that on June 14, 2022, Dallas S. Kerr, age 44 of Cannelton, West Virginia, formerly of Kentucky and Mississippi, was sentenced by Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing to not less than one year nor more than fifteen years in prison for the felony crime of burglary, not less than four years nor more than twenty years in prison for four felony counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm, and one year in jail for the misdemeanor crime of domestic battery. All the felony sentences will be served consecutively, and the misdemeanor will be served concurrently. Kerr pled no contest to these offenses on April 1, 2022. Kerr must spend a minimum of five years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO