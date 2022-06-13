ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Man accused of striking woman in the head with a pistol, Cabell court records say

By STAFF REPORTS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County court records said a man has been charged after a woman said he pulled a pistol and struck her in the head and then fled the area. Maleake Deshawn King, 29, of Detroit was booked Monday at Western Regional...

Comments / 0

