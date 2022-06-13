6 Of The Most Unique Voices Of Today

1. Jessie Reyez

Jessie has the the rasp and the range all in one. She has a way of utilizing her voice cracks to her advantage and making them emphasize the emotion she's trying to portray. She portrays such deep feeling just with the way she uses her vocal flair.

2. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has one of the most versatile voices that my generation grew up with. She can go from playing with her deep rasp side of her range, to belting out a smooth, clear melody. She is a innovative artist that always finds a way to grow her sound. She is consistently pushing her voice and making it fill spaces it never has before.

3. Sam Smith

Sam's voice is always surprising me. They always seem to top themselves when it comes too vocals. They have such a variation of tones they utilize to get the songs emotion across. The high notes that they can hit are phenomenal. From someone who has seen them live, I can confirm they do in fact sound that good in person, if not better.

4. Adele

When Adele sings, you know who it is. Her deep voice mixed with her wide range is a killer combo that makes her sound so incredibly unique. She makes you feel her emotions in the depths of your soul, not only with her lyrics, but with her professional use of her vocal assets.

5. Khalid

Khalid has the type of voice that calms you down. He has such soothing and relaxed vocals that pull you into his music. His tone that he sings in sounds so natural and warming that it feels like you aren't a listener, but a friend that's singing right there in the car with him.

6. Tai Verdes

Tai's lighthearted and raw sound makes him, in my opinion, one of the most unique voices in the most recent wave of newer artists. His voice doesn't sound too polished, or edited, and that's what makes it stick out so much. The vocals are real and that makes his music more relatable.