UPDATE: ALEA Trooper injured in crash on I-59 NB

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the Pike Road exit area open again. The lanes were shut down for almost three hours Wednesday night because of a wreck. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA said a dually pickup truck overturned just ahead of mile marker 16. Burkett said the truck lost the two vehicles that were on its trailer.

PIKE ROAD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO