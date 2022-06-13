ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Teaser Is One Instagram Story You Won’t Want to Skip Through

By Larisha Paul
 2 days ago
The official teaser trailer for Issa Rae ’s Rap Sh!t introduces the chaotic adventures of Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) through the lens of Instagram – and it’s one story you won’t want to click through.

The preview of the comedy series, which arrives on HBO Max on July 21, is part Instagram Live and part Instagram Story. Based in Miami, Rap Sh!t follows estranged friends Mia and Shawna as they reunite years after high school to form a rap duo à la City Girls, whose Yung Miami and JT serve as co-executive producers on the show.

The 305-natives take the city’s fortified party scene by storm with a willingness to do whatever it takes to become the best of the best. “We got the opportunity to have a good time and win?” Mia asks Shawna over drinks. “We in the middle of a bad bitch renaissance.”

Rae executive produced Rap Sh!t with showrunner Syreeta Singleton, who worked as a writer on Insecure . The series also tapped Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, Dave Becky, and Deniese Davis to executive produce. Quality Control Film’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas and HooRae’s Sara Rastogi co-executive produced alongside City Girls.

Since Insecure came to a close late last year after a five-year run, Rae has shifted her focus to developing more projects under her production company Hoorae, spanning from film and television to music and events.

With Rap Sh!t being rooted in a story of hip-hop, the series has given Rae a chance to further explore the overlap between the music industry and the film/television industry. Her audio content company Raedio will lead on music supervision, too.

“I guess I feel more empowered in the film and television industry,” Rae told Rolling Stone in a cover story last year. “We have our own problems, but it is nothing like the music industry. I’m in awe every single day of just, ‘Y’all can do this? This can happen, and it’s still going to happen?’ I have a lot of catching up to do. That feels exhausting in a different way.”

