ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Boosie BadAzz Breaks Down in Tears at Trouble’s Funeral

By C. Vernon Coleman II
B93
B93
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boosie Badazz broke down in tears while discussing Trouble during the late rapper's funeral. Trouble was laid to rest on Monday (June 13), at the House of Hope church in Decatur, Ga. The homegoing service was well attended by friends and family of the Atlanta rapper who was shot and killed...

b93.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Shot Dead at 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble, also known as Skoob, has died. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WSB-TV Atlanta that Orr was shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia. He was 34 years old. His label Def Jam confirmed the news of his death in an...
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Boosie Badazz Tears Up While Paying Tribute to Trouble at Rapper’s Funeral: ‘That Was My Boy’

A week after Trouble was shot and killed at the age of 34, the Atlanta rapper’s funeral took place on Monday at the House of Hope church in Decatur, Georgia. During Monday’s homegoing services, which you can watch in full above, Boosie Badazz paid his final respects to the slain Atlanta rapper, as he grew emotional while reflecting on his friendship with Trouble.
DECATUR, GA
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
City
Conyers, GA
Decatur, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HipHopDX.com

The Woman At Center Of Trouble's Brutal Murder Breaks Her Silence

Atlanta, GA – The murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble sent shockwaves throughout the Hip Hop community and beyond. The 35-year-old artist was reportedly asleep in a woman’s bed when her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment and shot him in the chest, killing him. Now, the woman at the center of the fatal domestic violence incident is speaking out.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boosie Badazz
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman With Trouble When He Was Killed Speaks Out On IG: "My Story Will Be Told"

The woman who was with Trouble when he was shot and killed, earlier this month, has returned to social media to shut down "the false narratives" and reflect on how the incident has resulted in her being traumatized. The suspect in the killing, Jamichael Jones, was allegedly an ex-boyfriend of the woman and did not know who Trouble was when he shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The House Of Hope#Instagr
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 102.9 NoCo

Nelly, 50 Cent Music Video Star Pasha Bleasdell Reportedly Dead at 38

Pasha Bleasdell, the music video model who was featured in videos from Nelly, 50 Cent and more, has reportedly died at the age of 38. On Monday (June 6), Director X, who worked with Bleasdell on multiple videos, announced the tragic news via Instagram. In the post, the famed hip-hop music video director stitched together clips of videos that featured Bleasdell.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

LeToya Luckett Gives Viewers An Intimate Look Into Her Life With The New Show, ‘Leave It To LeToya’

The series follows Luckett as she pursues happiness post-divorce and faces the daily challenge of balancing her career and motherhood. Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, and entrepreneur LeToya Luckett is premiering her new series Leave It To LeToya, in collaboration with the Kin Community. This show gives audiences an in-depth look at the daily life of one of the founding members of Destiny’s Child and follows her pursuit of happiness post-divorce and facing the everyday challenges of balancing her career and motherhood.
TV & VIDEOS
B93

B93

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy