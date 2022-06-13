ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Praised for Insulting Sister-in-Law's Weight

By Amanda Spence
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"You were simply holding her accountable for what she did, and you are absolutely entitled to be angry," a Redditor...

Robin
2d ago

Oh she’d be getting a bill for the chair or the information where it came from for the exact same item replacement or she’d never be allowed to come over again! She owes you a new chair and your husband owes you an apology! Shame on them both!!!

2d ago

It wouldn’t matter if the sil was only 115. She was told not to sit there. It’s a lack of respect. All too much of that going around.

Little Mouse
2d ago

I would have taken it even further. That SIL would never be in my sights again without a comment about her weight. I would own her.

