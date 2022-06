One opposing team appears to be serious as sin when it comes to pursuing Rudy Gobert this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that league personnel believe that the Atlanta Hawks could make a significant trade offer to the Utah Jazz for the former Defensive Player of the Year Gobert. Fischer adds that it may some combination of Clint Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, and the No. 16 overall pick in this year’s draft.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO