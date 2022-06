St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols is yielding the DH role to Nolan Arenado while Brendan Donovan starts on third base and bats sixth. Juan Yepez is in right field and hitting seventh while Tyler O'Neill makes another start in left field and bats fifth. Paul Goldschimdt is replacing Pujols in the lineup to play first base and bat third.

