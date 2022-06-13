ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide in broad sell-off

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday as broad-based selling and pressure from losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds plunged and the dollar hit two-decade highs as red-hot U.S. inflation stoked worries...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stocks slide, dollar gains on hot U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Global equity markets slumped and the dollar strengthened on Friday after a bigger-than-expected U.S. inflation spike in May raised concerns the Federal Reserve may tighten policy for too long and cause a sharp slowdown. The U.S. consumer price index increased 8.6% last month, the...
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prised off 1-month high as U.S. bond yields rise

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rise to highest since May 9 * Asian stocks sink on economic slowdown worries (Updates prices) By Bharat Gautam June 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Monday from a one-month high scaled earlier in the session, as red-hot U.S. inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered demand for safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,859.90 per ounce, as of 0732 GMT. U.S. gold futures also eased 0.6% to $1,864.40. Gold, which is often seen as a safe-haven asset in times of economic crises, hit its highest since May 9 earlier in the session at $1,877.05 per ounce. However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose to their highest since May 9, weighing on demand for zero-yield gold. "The fact that gold disconnected itself from moving inversely to the U.S. dollar suggests to me that markets are belatedly moving into a much more vigorous risk aversion mode (due to the inflation data)," OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May, suggesting that the country's central bank could continue with its 50-basis-point interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation. "The data delivered an unsympathetic wakeup call to financial markets that inflation remains both entrenched and has real upside risks. Gold is benefiting from a swing to defensive haven positioning as equities and cryptos get hammered," Halley said. Asian stocks sank on worries of a further aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, while a COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth. It's a central bank-heavy week ahead, with the U.S. Fed expected to deliver its second straight half-point rate hike to bring inflation under control. Bullion is often seen as an inflation hedge, but the opportunity cost of holding it is higher when the Fed raises short-term interest rates, as gold yields no interest. Spot silver slipped 1.5% to $21.55 per ounce, platinum fell 2.5% to $948.71, and palladium dropped 1.9% to $1,897.49. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
International Business Times

Dollar Hits 135 Yen As U.S. Yields Climb Ever Higher

The yen fell to a fresh 20-year low against the dollar on Monday, as red hot U.S. inflation data drove up Treasury yields, diminishing the earlier boost from speculation Japanese authorities could intervene to support the currency. Central banks' efforts to raise interest rates to curtail inflation will remain in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans recover from one-week low, global inflation woes cap gains

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, as the market recovered from a more than one-week low, although growing inflationary concerns kept a lid on prices. Corn and wheat futures lost more ground. World stocks fell for a second...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Soybean#Government Bonds#Hot Weather#U S Commodities#Usda
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soy fall amid decline in financial markets

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures declined on Tuesday amid pressure from a fall in financial markets and concerns over rising inflation. Stocks extended losses, after a bruising selloff a day earlier pushed the S&P 500 to confirm a bear market, as investors braced for an aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat eases on harvest pressure; corn mostly firm, soy mixed

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mostly lower on Wednesday as the harvest of winter wheat advanced, with dry conditions expected to speed progress in the Plains, traders said. Corn futures were mixed, with strong domestic cash markets supporting nearby July futures on the Chicago Board of...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

NOPA May U.S. soybean crush seen at 171.552 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in May was estimated to be nearly 5% higher than the same month a year ago, although the average daily processing pace likely declined for a third straight month, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
International Business Times

Inflation Fears Grip Markets As Bonds, Stocks Extend Selloff

Global government bonds extended a bruising selloff on Monday and the dollar resumed its march towards two-decade highs as red-hot U.S. inflation fuelled worries about even more aggressive policy tightening in a big week for central banks. A market gauge measuring the gap between U.S. two-year Treasury yields and 10-year...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Russia's war may deprive world of three Ukrainian wheat harvests - minister

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters. Ukraine, sometimes known as Europe's bread basket, has had its maritime...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures settle weaker as harvest advances

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished lower amid pressure from the advancing harvest and losses in financial markets, analysts said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 20-3/4 cents lower at $10.50-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 19-1/2 cents at $11.42-1/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 13-1/4-cent to $12.08-1/2 a bushel. * Heat in the U.S. Plains is hastening maturation of winter wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily weather report. * The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 10% complete, up from 5% a week ago and behind the five-year average of 12%, the USDA said separately on Monday. * Wheat futures came under further pressure from gains in the dollar that create headwinds for exports of American farm goods, analysts said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike

June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as investors anticipate a larger-than-average rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 151.91 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.38%, declining for the fifth straight session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.18% gain.
STOCKS
Reuters

Canadian stocks and currency slide as rate hike bets heat up

TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market tumbled back into correction territory on Monday and the dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart as investors raised bets on how high central banks would lift interest rates to tackle inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended down...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Romania expects surplus grain crops this year, to keep exports going

BUCHAREST, June 16 (Reuters) - Weather and higher production costs mean Romania's grain crops will be somewhat lower than last year's bumper harvest, but still ensure enough surplus for exports, Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said. Romania has been among the largest grain sellers in the European Union and is an...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy