Moneta, VA

Lake Quilters Guild announces quilt show winners

By Christina Koomen The Roanoke Times
Franklin News Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt their May 24 meeting, the Lake Quilters Guild announced the winning entries from this year’s biannual quilt show, which was the last weekend in April at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. Entries were separated into eight categories based on size, plus a category for functional items...

thefranklinnewspost.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
