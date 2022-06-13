Lake Quilters Guild announces quilt show winners

Link is a 3-year-old, 21-pound little guy who has come a long way since he came to the adoption center. He is still learning how to be polite around other dogs when it comes to toys and food. He really would prefer a fenced yard instead of walking on a leash. He also isn’t a fan of riding in the car but he is an expert cuddler and loves to snuggle with people. Link is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Handsome Braylon is just 3 months old and is as spunky as they come. He and his siblings are hanging out at the condos at Petsmart at Valley View and are hoping to meet their forever family there. Braylon gets along with his siblings and would love to be adopted with one of them so they can keep each other company. Braylon is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO