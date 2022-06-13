Vic Burley, 4-star DL and Michigan State target, sets commitment date

The Nia Clouden void has been filled.Michigan State women's basketball announced Baylor graduate student guard Kamaria McDaniel will be playing in the green and white next year for the Spartans. McDaniel only played in ten games due to a left knee injury last season and missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season due to the same injury.Prior to that, the 5'10" guard played at Penn State, ranking second in scoring in the Big Ten with 19.8 points per game."We are thrilled to have Kamaria join the Spartan Family," Michigan State Head Coach Suzy Merchant said. "Her accolades and experience speak...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO