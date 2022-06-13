ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Vic Burley, 4-star DL and Michigan State target, sets commitment date

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State is putting in the work on the recruiting trail. Now, Mel Tucker and his staff are hoping for more good news this week. On Monday, Steve Wiltfong – Director of Recruiting for 247 Sports – revealed...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Duke MBB transfer Joey Baker is considering this B1G school

Former Duke forward Joey Baker hit the transfer portal in May, and is already leaning towards a few schools. A B1G team is reportedly going to be 1 of the teams he will be considering per Andrew Kahn of Mlive. Baker will be considering Michigan from the B1G. He spent...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football gets commitments from four-star cornerback and offensive lineman

The Summer of Tuck continues for the Michigan State football program. Jaylon Braxton, a four-star cornerback from Texas, announced on social media that he would commit to Michigan State football’s class of 2023 on Tuesday. Then a few hours later, Tampa, Florida, offensive lineman Clay Wedin, another four-star recruit, used social media to commit...
EAST LANSING, MI
WSPA 7News

Reports: Clemson hires Michigan’s Bakich as head baseball coach

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Reports in Michigan late Tuesday night indicated the Clemson has hired University of Michigan head coach Erik Bakich to guide its baseball program. Bakich led the Wolverines to the 2019 College World Series championship series and has led Michigan the past decade. Clemson has not confirmed the hiring but Wednesday morning […]
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Sports
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan softball loses another pitcher to transfer portal

The Michigan softball team’s pitching staff will have a much different look to it in 2023. Annabelle Widra, who just completed her freshman season in Ann Arbor, announced Monday that she is transferring to Auburn. She becomes the third Michigan pitcher to depart this offseason, joining two-time all-Big Ten first-team honoree Alex Storako, who also announced Monday she is transferring to 2021 and 2022 national champion Oklahoma, and three-team all-conference first-team honoree Meghan Beaubien, who has exhausted her five years of college eligibility.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Michigan, Michigan State football recruiting going in opposite directions?

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Guest: Rainer Sabin, Free Press Big Ten football insider. On this episode: This week, Carlos and Shawn chat with Free Press Big Ten insider Rainer Sabin as they discuss CJ Carr's decision to play for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, instead of continuing the Carr legacy at Michigan.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan extends offer to 2023 five-star SF Justin Edwards

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines made an offer to one of the best forwards of the 2023 class, with five-star small forward Justin Edwards announcing his offer. On the 247Sports composite, the Philadelphia native is ranked the No. 6 overall player in his class, the No. 2 small forward and the best recruit coming out of the state of Pennsylvania.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga, Michigan State Game

Another college basketball aircraft carrier game will be played this upcoming season, per a report. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Gonzaga and Michigan State are in advanced discussions about playing a neutral-site game on Veteran's Day. If finalized, the game will be played on an aircraft carrier. "NEWS:...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Dl#Spartans#Warner Robins#Cbssportshq#Michiganstate#2022 Burley
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State women's hoops adds dynamic scorer Kamaria McDaniel via transfer

The Nia Clouden void has been filled.Michigan State women's basketball announced Baylor graduate student guard Kamaria McDaniel will be playing in the green and white next year for the Spartans. McDaniel only played in ten games due to a left knee injury last season and missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season due to the same injury.Prior to that, the 5'10" guard played at Penn State, ranking second in scoring in the Big Ten with 19.8 points per game."We are thrilled to have Kamaria join the Spartan Family," Michigan State Head Coach Suzy Merchant said. "Her accolades and experience speak...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Mattawan softball stuns top-ranked South Lyon to reach state semifinals

There will be a new softball state champion in Division 1 this year, after a scrappy Mattawan team stunned top-ranked South Lyon, 3-1, in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal at Adrian College. Mattawan’s victory avenges a pair of regular season losses to the defending state champ Lions and their star pitcher...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Morning Sun

Gordon Lightfoot to play the hits in Lansing

Legendary Canadian balladeer Gordon Lightfoot will perform at the Wharton Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Lightfoot is credited with helping to define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s. His songs include “Ribbon of Darkness,” a number one hit on the U.S. country chart with Marty Robbins’ cover in 1965. Lightfoot topped the US Hot 100 or AC chart with the hits “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Rainy Day People,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which commemorated that shipwreck on Lake Superior. Ticket prices vary. The Center is located at Michigan State University, 750 E. Shaw Ln., East Lansing. whartoncenter.com, 800-WHARTON.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wkar.org

DNR says black bear spotted near DeWitt Township not a public safety concern

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say a black bear spotted near DeWitt Township poses little threat to the community. The bear was last reported on Wednesday, June 8th, west of DeWitt. The DNR says the bear appears to be a young male exploring a new area, but that it should return in a couple of weeks to its home up north. Michigan DNR Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Rachel Leightner said there are no public safety concerns at this time.
DEWITT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy