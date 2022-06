Tom Cruise has opened up about his reunion with Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick, years after their respective characters’ conflict turned into friendship in the original film.The new action movie sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past. It is a direct sequel to the original 1986 movie, for which Kilmer was cast as Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.During an interview with Metro on Thursday 19 May, when Cruise was asked about his reunion with Kilmer, he said: “It was lovely. The whole experience, you know, 36 years to make this film.“There...

MOVIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO