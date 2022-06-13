ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

DCMA Physicians graduated from the Physician Leadership Academy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 13, 2022 – Physicians from Dade County Medical Association (DCMA), Broward County Medical Association (BCMA), and Palm Beach County Medical Society (PBCMS) graduated from the Physician Leadership Academy (PLA) of South Florida an activity that took place at the Windham Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale. The DCMA Physicians’...

Physician believes in paying it forward, sets up scholarship for medical students

Growing up in Chicago, Dr. James Loewenherz spent his entire childhood around water– quarries, rivers, and lakes. By age 12, he was sailing across Lake Michigan. “The only place I couldn’t go safely is underwater, and I wanted that freedom.” Scuba diving provided that freedom and, eventually, his entry into the world of hyperbaric medicine, also known as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.
MIAMI, FL
Holy Cross Health Adds Pulmonologist

June 15, 2022 – Pulmonologist Hector Y. Vazquez Saad, M.D., has joined Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. At Holy Cross Health Dr. Saad specializes in pulmonology and critical care. He has extensive...
PALM BEACH, FL
Memorial Healthcare's longest-serving employee retiring

MIAMI – Barbara Williams makes the rounds daily at the emergency room at Memorial Hospital Miramar.The longtime employee is the emergency service nurse who oversees making sure all is going well in the ER for both patients and employees. Williams deals daily with such divergent challenges, from making sure all is good with patients' insurance issues to how many wheelchairs are available. "I have worked here since 1969, September 22nd," she told CBS4 Photojournalist Doug Johnson. That makes her the longest-serving employee in the hospital system – add to that the first woman of color to be a nurse leader...
MIRAMAR, FL
BROWARD HEALTH NOW OFFERING INNOVATIVE TCAR PROCEDURE TO REDUCE THE RISK OF STROKE

June 16, 2022 – It was a normal morning for 63-year-old Tamarac resident Slawek Cegielski until he tried to greet a work associate but was unable to speak. Cegielski was immediately transported to Broward Health North where Mohammed Abdallah, D.O., a board-certified vascular surgeon, diagnosed him with carotid artery disease.
TAMARAC, FL
Jackson Health System in precarious financial situation

MIAMI – The Jackson Health System has roughly 1,300 job vacancies. President and CEO Carlos Migoya told CBS4's Joe Gorchow they spend around $150 million annually to fill those spots through temp agencies and overtime. One way to ease that financial stress is to recruit people to work in healthcare."Making sure that a lot of new people, who are really interested in healthcare, join healthcare. That does take time," he said.Migoya said Jackson Health works with local schools to address labor shortages.But beginning July 1, the Jackson Health System will operate in a new reality.  Lawmakers eliminated additional "critical care" funding for...
MIAMI, FL
Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
COVID inching toward endemic phase as testing remains critical

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Just about two weeks ago here at JFK Hospital in Atlantis there were about a dozen patients here fighting Covid. Today, there are about three times that. But like we’ve seen through this entire pandemic the people hospitalized with Covid have co-morbidities and they’re unvaccinated. Moving forward, what can we expect with Covid? More infectious but each infection is expected to be less severe.
Palm Beach County school board pass Parents Bill of Rights policy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District will implement a policy for parents as required by the Parental Rights in Education law in time for the start of the school year in August. Back in March, Governor Ron DeSantis signed this law which bans...
Weinroth Gets Competitor and GL Homes After More Homes in Ag Reserve

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fort Lauderdale's oldest Black neighborhood gets new YMCA

A new YMCA has opened in Fort Lauderdale’s oldest Black community. The new four-story building sits on Sistrunk Boulevard. The L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center was constructed with the needs of the community in mind. The city announced plans for a new building in 2016. The old building, built...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Coronavirus Report: June 13, 2022

Rates of new coronavirus cases have remained flat over the last week. Cases have decreased in the Northeast but has risen in the South and West. Hospitalizations are decreasing in the Northeast but rising in the Southern and Western states. The country is now averaging 109,000 new coronavirus cases per...
FLORIDA STATE
Apartment complex reportedly won't accept rental applications from attorneys

COCONUT CREEK – Renting in South Florida has been difficult in recent months because of pricing, and now there is news that certain complexes are making it harder for specific professions."It said they do not accept rental application from practicing attorneys, non-practicing attorneys, law students," said a Coconut Creek resident, who asked us not to disclose her identity, as she described the application process to rent at Forest Pointe Apartments. "I had to read it twice. I was thinking maybe they get a discount or something. And then I said, 'What are they afraid off?'" added the woman, who was...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Florida teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

MIAMI (CNN) - In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities. Last fall, Ashley Adirika applied to every Ivy League university. On Ivy Day, the day when the prestigious schools announce their first-year admission, she...
Robert Runcie now leads national superintendent group and school safety initiative

Robert Runcie, whose tenure as Broward schools superintendent included the Parkland tragedy and a grand jury indictment, is now overseeing a national group of school leaders and a $1 million project to improve school safety around the country. Runcie is the interim leader of Chiefs for Change, a Washington, D.C., based education advocacy group that consists of about 50 district superintendents ...
Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL
EXPULSION: Palm Beach School Board To Expel Student On Wednesday

Middle School Student Alleged Brought Meat Cleaver To School… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to expel a middle school student during a closed session of its meeting on Wednesday. According to documents obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, the […] The article EXPULSION: Palm Beach School Board To Expel Student On Wednesday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH, FL

