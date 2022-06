The Home Office is slashing the number of Afghan refugees to be allowed into the UK after fleeing the country – after finally launching a scheme following months of delay.When Kabul fell to the Taliban amid terrifying scenes last August, ministers promised that 5,000 Afghans would be welcomed in the first year, primarily from emergency camps in neighbouring countries.But ministers now say only “up to 2,000” will be admitted over 12 months through that route, working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).Instead, it is counting thousands of people airlifted out of the country last August towards...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO