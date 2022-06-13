ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Congo military accuses Rwanda of invasion; rebels seize town

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO, JUSTIN KABUMBA
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Congo’s military accused Rwanda of “no less than an invasion” after M23 rebels captured a key town on Monday. The military vowed that Congolese forces would defend their homeland, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions between the two Central African neighbors.

The statement from Gen. Sylvain Ekenge, spokesman for the military governor of North Kivu province, came hours after the town of Bunagana fell into the hands of the M23.

“The Rwandan defense forces have this time decided to violate ... our territorial integrity by occupying the border town of Bunagana,” the military said in a statement, adding that it constituted “no less than invasion of the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

There was no immediate reaction from the government of Rwanda, but the government there has strongly denied accusations over the years that is supports the Congolese rebel group. Many of the M23 fighters are Congolese ethnic Tutsis and Rwanda’s president is of Rwandan Tutsi descent.

In a statement Monday, a spokesman for the rebel group called on Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi to open direct negotiations with them and said they seized the town only to make it safe enough for civilians to return after they fled recent violence.

“In the event of a new threat against our positions or the civilian population, our movement's troops have received the order to follow and annihilate the threat no matter where it comes from,” M23 spokesman Willy Ngoma said in the statement.

Relations between Rwanda and Congo have been fraught for decades. Rwanda alleges that Congo gave refuge to the ethnic Hutus who carried out the 1994 Rwandan genocide that killed at least 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus. The two countries have long accused each other of supporting various rival armed groups.

Late last month, Rwanda’s military accused neighboring Congolese forces of injuring several civilians in cross-border shelling.

The M23 rose to prominence more than a decade ago when its fighters seized Goma, the largest city in Congo's east which sits along the border with Rwanda. After a peace deal, many of M23's fighters were integrated into the national military.

Then earlier this year the group appeared to make a comeback, launching an offensive against Congo's military after saying the government had failed to live up to its decade-long promises.

The key town that was seized Monday, Bunagana, is only 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Goma, which also serves as a hub for international aid organizations and the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO.

Bunagana, near the border with Uganda, is also an important transit point for goods being imported into Congo from as far away as China.

In Uganda, police spokesman Fred Enanga said Monday that more than 100 Congolese soldiers, fleeing fierce fighting with rebels, crossed the border and “surrendered” to Ugandan officials. He said the Congolese soldiers will be moved to Rutshuru, another eastern Congo town near the Uganda border.

While the rebels claimed they took the town of Bunagana in order to stabilize it, local leaders on Monday urged Congo's military to reclaim it.

“We deplore the M23 rebel attack and call on the Congolese government to track down and neutralize these rebel groups so that state authority can return,” said Innocent Ndagije, a civic leader in Bunagana.

___

Associated Press writers Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ex-soldiers ‘inspired by psychic to fight in Yemen’ go on trial in Germany

Two former German soldiers have gone on trial accused of attempting to form a paramilitary group to fight in Yemen’s civil war after being inspired by a psychic. Achim Allweyer, 52, and Arend-Adolf Gräss, 60, took steps to set up what prosecutors say amounted to a “terrorist organisation” after receiving “messages from a fortune teller that they understood as binding instructions for action”, according to the indictment read out at Stuttgart’s higher regional court on Thursday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwandan Genocide#Congolese#Central African#Bunagana#Tutsis
outbreaknewstoday.com

DRC: More than 100 cholera cases reported in Kalehe health zone

In South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), officials announced an increase in cholera cases in the health zone of Kalehe. Administrator of the territory of Kalehe, Pascal Cimana said recently, “We are already at epidemiological week 22 with 107 cases including 5 deaths. It is a water shortage problem that is causing this resurgence of this epidemic. We are trying with the partners how to lower this curve,” he explained.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
China
Daily Mail

Israel tells its citizens in Turkey they face 'real and immediate danger' of being targeted in attacks by Iranian operatives and to leave 'as soon as possible'

Israel has urged its citizens in Turkey to leave 'as soon as possible' over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks against them in Istanbul. The stark warning comes amid the latest surge in tensions between the bitter rivals, with Tehran blaming the Jewish state for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, inside Iran but also inside Syria.
MIDDLE EAST
MedicalXpress

Resurgence of cholera kills 150 people in Cameroon

More than 150 people have died during a resurgence of cholera in Cameroon over the last eight months, the United Nations said on Monday. "The health ministry registered 8,241 cases and 154 deaths," to the end of May, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

A hostel that housed Rwanda genocide survivors prepares to take in people deported by the UK

Hope Hostel is not a 5-star hotel. But it isn't a dump, either. The renovated 50-room facility in Kigali's Kagugu neighborhood has a new coat of paint, fresh bedding, a lot of new security cameras and a changed mission. After hosting student survivors of the 1994 genocide for nearly three decades, it will be the first home for migrants deported from the United Kingdom.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Congo Official: Rwanda Will Have War if It Wants War

GOMA, Congo (AP) — If Rwanda wants war with neighboring Congo, “it will have war,” a top Congolese military official said Wednesday to thousands in eastern Congo protesting the recent capture of a nearby town by rebels. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge, spokesman for the military governor of North...
POLITICS
International Business Times

UK Pushes On With Plan To Deport Migrants To Rwanda

Britain pressed on with its strategy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda on Wednesday and is planning further flights despite a last-minute intervention by European judges that grounded the first plane minutes before it was due to depart. The government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

55 People Killed in Latest Attack in Northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed at least 55 people over the weekend in northern Burkina Faso, authorities said Monday, the latest attack in the West African country where mounting violence is blamed on Islamic extremists. Suspected militants targeted civilians in Seytenga in Seno province, government spokesman Wendkouni...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Priti Patel accused of wasting millions on Rwanda flights

Priti Patel has been accused of wasting millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a political stunt, after plans to deport seven asylum seekers to Rwanda were blocked on Tuesday night.The aborted flight to the east African country is believed to have cost up to £500,000, on top of an upfront payment of £120m paid to the government in Kigali as part of a “migration and economic development partnership” signed by the home secretary in April.Government officials insisted that planning was already under way for another flight, but legal experts said it was unlikely any plane would take off...
WORLD
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy