Come join us for our 2nd Annual PinkFest Powered by Celebration Pointe on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. This event is to bring awareness to all cancers while educating and uplifting our community. There will be numerous vendors providing educational tools and products formulated especially for someone during their cancer diagnosis, treatments, and after their treatments have been completed. During this amazing event, we will recognize those currently battling any form of cancer and those who have lost their battle with cancer.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO