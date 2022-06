PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, woman has been acquitted of being an accessory after the death of a 5-month-old girl. Senior Judge David Larson on Wednesday ruled that the state had failed to prove Stacie Hurlburt gave help or advice to Lawrence Ruotolo Jr. and Brittanee Baker in order to help them avoid arrest for the July 2020 death of their daughter.

