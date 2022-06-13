ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Bowie State’s Myles Frost Wins Tony Award for Starring Role in ‘MJ’

By William J. Ford
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJ2uo_0g9a22oh00

Actor and Bowie State University student Myles Frost is now a Tony Award recipient.

Frost, 22, who made his Broadway debut last year, won the award Sunday for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his turn as the late music superstar Michael Jackson in “MJ: The Musical.”

Frost defeated four others including veteran actors Hugh Jackman and Billy Crystal, becoming the youngest-ever solo winner in that category.

“Mom, I made it. I am so honored and so blessed and so grateful,” Frost said to begin his acceptance speech. “Mom, I love you so, so much. Without you there would be no me. You have taught me and showed me what a strong black woman is, and what it is to raise a strong black man, and I just pray that I made you proud.”

Frost graduated from Wooten High School in Rockville in 2017. He first attended college at Belmont University in Nashville but left to later study music technology at Bowie State.

Last year, while a junior at the historically Black university, Frost was selected to star on Broadway in “MJ.”

“Words can’t express how proud the entire Bowie State University family is to know that Myles has won a Tony Award,” said Bowie State President Aminta Breaux. “He exemplifies excellence, which is one the university’s core values, and he’ll be a role model for other Bowie State students for generations. There seems to be no limits to his artistic talent, and BSU looks forward to supporting him throughout his career.”

Two days prior to receiving the Tony Award, Frost spoke with Carla Henry Hopkins, director of the school’s alumni engagement.

“I didn’t make the Tonys the goal,” he said. “The goal is to touch as many hearts and change so many lives and inspire as many people as I can. That is something you can do for the rest of your life. That’s my goal.

“I always appreciate and continue to appreciate Bowie support and I love representing Bowie State,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Actor Michael Ealy in His White Oak Wildcat Days

Actor Michael Ealy has recently made a splash in his recurring role on ‘Bel Air’, the reimagined version of popular 90s sitcoms ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ which started Will Smith. We’ve mentioned several times that Michael Ealy, then known as Michael Brown, graduated from Springbrook High School and grew up in Silver Spring (later attending the University of Maryland).
WHITE OAK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Rockville, MD
City
Bowie, MD
Wbaltv.com

Preview of the upcoming 'Jazzy Summer Nights' series

The Jazzy Summer Nights series is back in Baltimore. It's a concert series providing live music every first Thursday and WBAL-TV is a proud media partner of the event. Joining us with more is Larian Finney with the Finn group to talk about what to expect from this year's shows.
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

“BloomBars to Celebrate DC’s Go-Go Music With A Week-long Artist Residency Feat: Renowned Keyboardist and Drummer Marc Cary and “The Indigenous Arkestra.”

“From Tuesday, June 14th-18th, BloomBars will host The Indigenous Arkestra – an all-star big band collaboration feat: Marc Cary, Tarus Mateen, Casey Benjamin, Brandon Woody, Lil Mickey, BJ aka “The Future,” YML, Jrok, with additional vocalists, Michelle Blackwell, Kacey, and Killa Cal. This is the first time The Indigenous will record or perform as a big band.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Billy Crystal
CBS Baltimore

Ne-Yo, The O’Jays And El DeBarge To Headline This Year’s AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “So Sick” singer Ne-Yo, R&B supergroup The O’Jays, “Rhythm of the Night” singer El DeBarge and rapper Yung Bleu are among the headliners performing at this year’s AFRAM Festival, which is returning to a fully in-person event, Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials said. The two-day festival is scheduled for the weekend of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Also on the bill: DJ Quicksilva (“Anybody from Baltimore, he probably DJed your prom, we all know that, right?” Scott said), gospel artist Le’Andria Johnson, singer Rotimi...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowie State University#Tony Award#Tonys#Belmont University#Wooten High School#Black University#Bsu
macaronikid.com

2022 Summer Outdoor Concert Guide

Grab your blanket or lawn chair and head out to one of our area's outdoor concerts this Summer. Macaroni KID Annapolis has put together this list of who's performing and where. Most are free, family-friendly and all are in Annapolis or a short drive away. VENUE WEBSITE LINKS. City Dock...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Washingtonian.com

Photos: This Miami-Style Mansion in Maryland Is a Versace—or Cheesecake Factory—Fan’s Paradise

Don’t be fooled: this mansion isn’t in Miami. The ritzy, glitzy, over-the-top villa—which went on the market for $4,995,000 last Friday—is in Potomac, Maryland. Even by the standards of the notoriously wealthy portion of River Road on which it’s located (called the “Millionaire’s Mile”) the estate—known as “Casa de Amor”—stands out. For one thing, the sprawling home, with its red tiled roofs and stone-white turrets, looks like it was copied-and-pasted straight from a Mediterranean beach. It’s a contrast to the area’s typical Georgian and Colonial style homes.
POTOMAC, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dad Celebrates Fatherhood & Shatters Stereotypes With WASHED DADS Clothing Line

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not all heroes wear capes, so a Maryland father has created a clothing line dubbed “WASHED DADS” to remind us of the real heroes in our lives.  After climbing the ladder over the last six years, Joshua Thomas is now the highest-ranking Black operator among Amazon’s thousands of Global Specialty Fulfillment employees. “I have responsibility for all of the same-day fulfillment centers, from Virginia into Ohio up into Massachusetts and everything in the middle,” Thomas told WJZ. Serving as the regional director of nine same-day fulfillment centers, Thomas spends quite a bit of time on the road, away from his...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA9

‘People compare me to Marion Barry’ | DC mayoral candidate hopes to follow in late mayor’s footsteps

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This is one installment in a series of profiles of the candidates running in D.C.'s mayoral race leading up to the June 21 primary elections. Early voting is well underway in the District, ahead of Primary Day on June 21. The race for mayor is high on the ballot and of strong interest, with three candidates opposing Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is seeking a third term.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Celebrating Juneteenth in the DC Area: 2022 Events and Observances

Juneteenth, a national holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States, is Sunday. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, news of liberation reached 250,000 enslaved people Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, the Smithsonian Museum says. Today, Juneteenth — the combination of “June” and...
WASHINGTON, DC
majorleaguefishing.com

Potomac River Set to Host First Event for Toyota Series Northern Division

MARBURY, Md. – The Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division will kick off its 2022 season next week in Marbury, Maryland, June 23-25, with the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at the Potomac River. Hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, the three-day tournament is the first event of the season for the Toyota Series Northern Division anglers and will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $75,000.
MARBURY, MD
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy