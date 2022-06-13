Bowie State’s Myles Frost Wins Tony Award for Starring Role in ‘MJ’

Actor and Bowie State University student Myles Frost is now a Tony Award recipient.

Frost, 22, who made his Broadway debut last year, won the award Sunday for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his turn as the late music superstar Michael Jackson in “MJ: The Musical.”

Frost defeated four others including veteran actors Hugh Jackman and Billy Crystal, becoming the youngest-ever solo winner in that category.

“Mom, I made it. I am so honored and so blessed and so grateful,” Frost said to begin his acceptance speech. “Mom, I love you so, so much. Without you there would be no me. You have taught me and showed me what a strong black woman is, and what it is to raise a strong black man, and I just pray that I made you proud.”

Frost graduated from Wooten High School in Rockville in 2017. He first attended college at Belmont University in Nashville but left to later study music technology at Bowie State.

Last year, while a junior at the historically Black university, Frost was selected to star on Broadway in “MJ.”

“Words can’t express how proud the entire Bowie State University family is to know that Myles has won a Tony Award,” said Bowie State President Aminta Breaux. “He exemplifies excellence, which is one the university’s core values, and he’ll be a role model for other Bowie State students for generations. There seems to be no limits to his artistic talent, and BSU looks forward to supporting him throughout his career.”

Two days prior to receiving the Tony Award, Frost spoke with Carla Henry Hopkins, director of the school’s alumni engagement.

“I didn’t make the Tonys the goal,” he said. “The goal is to touch as many hearts and change so many lives and inspire as many people as I can. That is something you can do for the rest of your life. That’s my goal.

“I always appreciate and continue to appreciate Bowie support and I love representing Bowie State,” he said.