A Class With Fighting, Dedicated Spirit

Hello friends, family, and faculty, I’m here to represent the only class at the high school that had one full normal year. I’m so grateful to be here today giving this speech because I know that all of you thought this morning, “You know what I want today? Age-old wisdom from...
We have been lucky that we have had sunshine, beautiful skies and a nice breeze. We couldn’t ask for any better. Plus we are still able to sleep at night because it has been cool enough. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week. Big balloons...
Whenever they bring lobsters to unload in Menemsha, David and Michelle of fishing vessel Honi Do sit a spell on Squid Row with coffee in hand and tell stories, most often of their wintry Vermont adventures filled with mountains, snow, skiing and baking. Michele typically spends quiet time knitting, but not on this trip. She injured her finger so her knitting needles are stowed for the time being. Somehow this makes me treasure my fingerless mittens gifted to me just a bit more.
Chicken. Salad. Pasta. French fries. Rolls. Don’t like chicken? For $11.25 more you can order a 14-oz choice sirloin steak. You don’t see too many steaks at the 1,200-seat restaurant. People go to Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield for the family style chicken dinner. The restaurant serves 10,000...
June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
Eddie Gonet is the type of kid who has it all figured out. From the moment he walked onto the Old Rochester Regional High School campus as a school-choice student, he had goals. Gonet graduated in the top three of his class two weeks ago, having served multiple class officer...
These days, I'm as curious about everything and anything as if my middle name were George. If something makes me say "Hmmm," then you know damn well that I'll be the first to get answers. About a week or so ago, I received an email from a listener by the...
Last fall, they reeled after learning a trusted and respected teacher and basketball coach had been taking teen boys aside for private “naked fat tests” in his office since the 1990s. They felt the shame of the accusations against former coach Aaron Thomas and questions about why no one did anything to stop him. They felt betrayed by the lack of communication from their own school department.
Robert P. (Luke) Lucas Sr. died at his daughter’s home in Florida on May 31. He was 91. He was born on May 13, 1931 in Quincy to Angelina Scibilio Lucas and Arthur Lucas. He excelled at sports, playing varsity basketball, football and baseball at Braintree High School. He set a high school scoring record at Boston Garden and was inducted into Braintree High’s hall of fame. After graduation, he was drafted by the Boston Braves and pitched for their farm system in West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard has announced a weekend of events to celebrate Juneteenth. On Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m., the trail’s executive director Elaine Cawley Weintraub, Camp Meeting Association president Andrew Patch and MV NAACP president Arthur Hardy Doubleday will speak at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs, sharing stories about Island trailblazers.
Conrad G. Kurth Jr. of Road to the Plains in Edgartown died peacefully with family members beside him at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on April 28. He was 80. He was born on Nov. 18, 1941 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and attended P.S. 22 in Queens before his family moved to the Island in the mid-1950s. Despite being in a near-death car accident in 1958, he was a member of the last graduating class from Tisbury High School in 1959. Although he moved to the Vineyard when he was a teenager, he remained a diehard fan of New York sports teams until the end.
Oak Bluffs police chief Jonathan Searle was sworn in Tuesday afternoon before a standing room-only crowd of family, friends and fellow police chiefs. “Welcome to the town of Oak Bluffs,” town clerk Colleen Morris said as she formally swore in the new chief during Tuesday’s select board meeting in the Oak Bluffs town hall.
Rainbow-clad Islanders gathered Saturday for the Vineyard’s first official Pride parade, hosted by the Oak Bluffs Business Association and the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard. The parade began at the Island Queen dock and then wove through the streets of Oak Bluffs, culminating with a performance from Hyannis-based band Funktapuss on the bandstand in Ocean Park. A large contingent of people walked in the parade and many more cheered from storefronts and patios.
STOUGHTON, Mass. — One Stoughton firefighter spilled his best-kept secret in honor of Firefighter Memorial Sunday. Matthew Rodenbush, 29, surprised the crowd at the Stoughton Fire Department’s ceremony by singing the national anthem. Rodenbush has been a firefighter for two years. He tells Boston 25 he has been...
CAPE COD BAY, Mass. — A family visiting from Iowa has quite a story to return home with after a charter boat trip off Cape Cod. The family was out for a day of fishing and learning about how locals catch a lobster when a large great white shark caught their eye.
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
Man’s finest good friend deserves an opulent getaway too. At these 10 dog-friendly motels throughout New England, meaning a comfortable mattress, a heat welcome, easy accessibility to walks and plenty of wholesome treats. The Inn by the Sea – Cape Elizabeth, Maine. This delightful beachside resort treats canines...
Dave’s Diner in Middleboro is not closing, despite an online rumor that was circulating Monday morning. In fact, the business may soon be growing. A since-deleted post appeared in the Middleboro Helping Middleboro Facebook group on Monday from a “Jeff Phfizer” which stated: “Good morning my fellow Dave’s Diner enthusiasts, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce and pass on the message from Dave Fischer (sic) himself, Dave’s Diner will be permanently closing at the end of the summer of 2022.”
A memorial service for Robert W. Stone will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at the Federated Church in Edgartown. Mr. Stone died on May 5. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Bess) Stone and the father of Sue Noell Stone.
The following cases were heard in Edgartown district court. Meirilucia Nunes, 41, of Oak Bluffs was arraigned on May 17 charges in Oak Bluffs of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under age 14, and assault and battery on a child that caused injury. Bail set at $1,000 cash and $10,000 surety. Released on June 7, with conditions that defendant enter Vineyard sober house and follow program and that defendant sign releases for probation department. Pretrial hearing scheduled for July 28.
Comments / 0