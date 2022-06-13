A Class With Fighting, Dedicated Spirit

Conrad G. Kurth Jr. of Road to the Plains in Edgartown died peacefully with family members beside him at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on April 28. He was 80. He was born on Nov. 18, 1941 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and attended P.S. 22 in Queens before his family moved to the Island in the mid-1950s. Despite being in a near-death car accident in 1958, he was a member of the last graduating class from Tisbury High School in 1959. Although he moved to the Vineyard when he was a teenager, he remained a diehard fan of New York sports teams until the end.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO