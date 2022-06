Every Pride Month, my inbox fills up with a range of brands showcasing special collections and collaborations in support of LGBTQ+ people. While it's undoubtedly positive to see some of the biggest brands in the business celebrate and advocate for the community with rainbow-emblazoned merch, it's also of paramount importance to shine a spotlight on those innovating brands and rising queer designers that treat every month like Pride Month with their unapologetically authentic ethos.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO