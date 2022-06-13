Tigard police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run collision

Last night, police arrested Toma Matisoff, the Tigard man they believe is responsible for running over Karen Kain.

Tigard police have arrested the man they believe was involved in a deadly March 4 hit-and-run crash that killed a Tigard woman and injured the woman's mother.

Toma Matisoff, 28, a Tigard resident, was arrested overnight in connection with the collision that killed 57-year-old Karen Kain, and severely injured her 86-year-old mother. They believe Matisoff was driving down Southwest Hall Boulevard near Lucille Court when he struck the pair, who were crossing the street, before fleeing.

"In the time since the crash, detectives have been following up on leads, talking to witnesses and ultimately presented the case to a Washington County grand jury," the Tigard Police Department stated in a news release. "On Friday, the grand jury indicted Mr. Matisoff on several charges."

Police believe Matisoff committed additional crimes in the time since the crash, including burglary, theft and attempted burglary.

Matisoff was taken to Washington County Jail on nine charges including two counts of second-degree hit and run, first-degree and second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, three counts of attempted second-degree burglary, and third-degree escape for trying to break free from officers at the time of his arrest.

"I am so grateful for some resolution in this case, and I can't imagine the pain the Kain family is continuing to endure," Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine. "They are requesting privacy at this time and I would ask that their wishes be respected."

The fatal accident drew up to 40 protestors to the crash scene on April 5, demanding crosswalks and lower speeds along that area of Hall Boulevard.

In May, Tigard Mayor Jason Snider led a walk down Hall Boulevard to point out the need for repairs and safety improvements for what has been deemed an "orphan highway" because the 3 miles inside city limits is owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Both agencies are in talks for a jurisdictional transfer to turn over that portion of Hall Boulevard — which is officially designated as Highway 141 on state highway maps but not signed as such — to the city and bring it up to a higher standards of safety and maintenance.

Late in May, Snider announced that U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici placed the Hall Boulevard improvement project at the top of a list of 15 projects that Congress might fund.