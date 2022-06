NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. Funambula is taking entertainment to new heights at the Beaux Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi. Running through June 23rd, this high-stakes show of circus acrobatics, skilled aerialists, and tight-rope walking is a must-see. With tickets starting at just $12.95, your family can affordably enjoy all the fun!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO