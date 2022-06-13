ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Pipeline Fire continues burning north of Flagstaff, Two additional fires reported northeast of Pipeline Fire

Navajo-Hopi Observer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Due to the Pipeline Fire the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Issued a “GO” evacuation notification for the neighborhood north of Silver Saddle Rd. in Doney Park and north of E Cullum Lane and east to Slayton Ranch Rd.

At this time, it is unknown how long the “Go” evacuations will remain in place. Coconino County Sheriff’s office remains in constant communication with the United States Forest Service Fire personnel, managing this incident, as soon as it is determined safe reenter the Sheriff’s office will release the evacuation order and allow the residents back to their properties. Currently Highway 89 is closed at Campbell and Highway 89 on the South side and Shultz Pass Road and Highway 89 on the North side. 24-hour security Patrols will be conducted n the evacuated area until re-entry is complete.

Strong winds continue to move the Pipeline Fire toward the northeast, as two additional wildfires--the Haywire Fire and Double Fire--are reported about 6 miles further ahead.

The exact size the the Pipeline Fire is unknown due to the inability for an overnight infrared flight. However, fire managers estimate the fire to be about 5,000 acres currently. Firefighters are working to suppress and keep fire from entering areas near communities, while deflecting the fire along the San Francisco Peaks toward the northeast as it enters some of the 2010 Schultz Fire and recent Tunnel Fire burn scars.

Strong winds coupled with warm weather have been the challenging factor for firefighters and air resources, as winds are predicted to be 40-50 mph today. The Coconino NF remains in Stage 2 fire and smoking restrictions. Information regarding fire restrictions can be found online at coconinonationalforest.u s.

It is important that the residents of the evacuated areas, know that if they leave their property, they will not be allowed back in under the evacuation order unless escorted.

Currently the Red Cross Shelter is located at:

• Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff

• Animal Shelter is set up at Fort Tut-Hill

• Call Center is at (928)679-8525

• For special circumstances, escorts to and from properties within the evacuated areas will be available from the East Valley Baptist Church at 10655 N. U.S. 89, Tonight until 9:30pm and beginning again on Monday the 13th at 9:00am.

This matter is under investigation by the United States Forest Service and any questions regarding the investigation should be directed the United States Forest Service.

To follow the current evacuation status for the Pipeline and Haywire Fire, please visit http://ow.ly/2Nll50JvzE5 .

Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo County, AZ
