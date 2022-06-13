ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Sixteen Idaho Hunters Draw Super Hunt Tags, Second Drawing Deadline set for August 15

 2 days ago
BOISE - The Idaho Fish & Game has announced the draw results for the first round of Super Hunt applications. In total, 25 tags were awarded for deer, elk, pronghorn and moose hunts, and one 'Super Combo' tag, which includes a tag for each of the four species,...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
svinews.com

Wyoming 89 reopens between Star Valley and Cokeville

Wyoming 89 has re-opened following the placement of new box culverts on the route connecting U.S. Highway 89 (Idaho 61) with U.S. 30. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports, the project included installation of eight box culvert replacements. The highway serves as the major route between Star Valley and Cokeville....
WYOMING STATE
minicassia.com

F&G responds to sheep 'pile up' caused by wolves

F&G requested Wildlife Services to remove the wolves, which was unsuccessful. Idaho Fish and Game and Wildlife Services investigated and responded to a report of two wolves responsible for a “pile-up” that killed 143 sheep in the Boise Foothills in mid-May. According to reports from the sheep herder, wolves caused the sheep to flee in panic and then crush or suffocate each other in an effort to escape the wolves.
BOISE, ID
US News and World Report

Idaho Officials Close Popular Recreation Area Due to Trash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
Big Country News

Two Idaho Men Sentenced for the Unlawful Taking of a Golden Eagle

BOISE – Two Treasure Valley men, were sentenced for the unlawful taking of a golden eagle without permission. According to court records, Colten R. Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt G. Noe, 23, of Eagle, Idaho, were each charged by Information with one count of unlawful taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. On April 10, 2021, they entered the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area and shot and killed a golden eagle and shot and killed five red-tailed hawks. Both Ferdinand and Wyatt pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful taking of a golden eagle on March 24, 2022.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just […] The post Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Gun shops report increased sales ahead of state ban on high-capacity magazines

SEATTLE — Washington gun shops are reporting record sales in the final weeks leading up to the state's ban on firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds. The uptick in sales comes as recent mass shootings — including the massacre at an Uvalde, Texas, school that killed 21 people and the racist shooting in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 — have renewed calls for new gun restrictions.
WASHINGTON STATE
MIX 106

We’re Calling Out 5 Ridiculous Lies About Idaho

1 || Idaho has an aversion to technological progress. IMPIRICALLY FALSE! Of the 800 brilliant tech/software companies that call Idaho home, Continuous Composites is famous for inventing continuous fiber 3D printing that utilizes Kevlar. ICYMI: as it turns out, Uncle Sam's military is quite fond of this Idaho business. And...
IDAHO STATE
tellerreport.com

Flooding ravages Yellowstone Park in the United States for the first time in 34 years to completely close - Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 13, local time, in Gardiner, Montana, USA, a house fell into the Yellowstone River due to flooding. According to foreign media reports, the entire Yellowstone Park, which spans parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, will be closed to tourists, including those who book accommodation and camping, until at least 15 days local time.
GARDINER, MT
Big Country News

