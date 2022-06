We are exactly one week away from the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. And typically a hot one. But, this summer in Montana has been different. It has been surprisingly cooler. Not that I am complaining. I know that it is only a matter of time before I find myself half-naked in front of a fan trying to cool off with a popsicle.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO