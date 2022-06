Front, Anayah Heredia. Second row, from left, Payton Gowin, Kate Escarcega, Lauren Woodrum, Michelle Gallegos, Shyanne Blackerby and Macee Davis. Third row, Naya Gallegos, Lillyan Almanza, Maddlynn Longoria, Rebecca Shackelford and Haili Newton. Fourth row, Asst coach,Matt Woodrum Asst coach,Josh Longoria Head coach Alfonso Heredia and Asst Coach Bree Gallegos. The 14U Softball All-Stars finished second at their tournament in Hereford after falling to Littlefield. Halil Newton, Maddy Longoria and Michelle Gallegos all pitch all weekend and had a amazing weekend!!! They will move on to Regionals in July.

HEREFORD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO