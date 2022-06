Margaret M. Pruemer, 92 of Teutopolis, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to the time of mass, Friday morning in St. Clare Hall. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bauerfh.com.

TEUTOPOLIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO