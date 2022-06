NEW YORK -- A quarter-century after they helped lead the United States women's basketball team to an Olympic gold rush that continues today, Dawn Staley and Tara VanDerveer sat on a stage and razzed each other about their chess games. In Manhattan to watch the world premiere of the ESPN documentary "Dream On" last week, Staley and VanDerveer saw their past selves come to life on screen and were reminded how high the stakes were heading into the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO