If you are an EV collector or someone who wants to try out new EV technologies at any price, there is good news for you. The Lightyear 0 is the world’s first production-spec solar-powered EV, with a range of about 388 miles. Interestingly, you can drive up to 21 miles daily in the summer months without even thinking of charging the battery thanks to solar panels. This long-range EV is a unique creation, but has been priced higher than many capable EVs and has changed a lot since you last saw it in 2019.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO