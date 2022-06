WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We've been monitoring a wave in the tropics for the past few days, and development chances have slowly gone down all week. This area of low pressure has now moved inland near Nicaragua and Honduras. Additional development is unlikely since it is over land, but it is expected to move back out over the open waters by the end of the week.

