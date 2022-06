Almost a year and a half ago, Disney announced that they had purchased land in Lake Nona, Florida. The plan was to build a massive campus that would be the main home of Walt Disney Imagineering. Right off the bat, the news was a controversial one amongst Disney Imagineers who had been living and working in California for decades — since Walt Disney created the Company, really. The choice to move to Lake Nona became even more divisive when it was made clear that — for many Disney employees — that if they did not want to move to Lake Nona, then they would have to quit.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO