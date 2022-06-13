Rep Travis OHara: He’s running for state rep in Belmont to voters a choice
It is an honor to serve all 23,917 constituents in Laconia and Belmont. It saddened me when building maps for redistricting I acknowledged that there was no way to keep this floating seat due to population shifts. This seat is an anecdote of my life, born and raised in Laconia and...
LACONIA — Sen. Maggie Hassan joined Mayor Andrew Hosmer for a downtown walk to celebrate the start of Laconia Motorcycle Week on Saturday. “This cherished New Hampshire tradition not only brings the community together, but it also helps strengthen the local economy,” said Sen. Hassan. “It was great to have the opportunity to speak with small businesses during this busy time about the priorities that matter to them and my work to help strengthen New Hampshire's workforce and grow our economy.”
Jackie Sartoris defeated incumbent Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck on Tuesday in a Democratic primary that saw unprecedented spending for a prosecutor's race in Maine. Sartoris was leading Sahrbeck 65% to 35% late Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called the race shortly before midnight, with...
DOVER, N.H. — In New Hampshire, the chasm that deepened between Americans in the Trump era has cracked open once more with the Jan. 6 hearings. There are those eagerly tuning in. And there are those defiantly tuned out. Jack Brownley, 84, an Air Force veteran in Dover, said...
Sullivan County is hoping a new round of pandemic aid will help pay for its $57 million nursing home renovation. (Courtesy) The health and safety upgrades needed at county nursing homes are many but the tax dollars to address them are not. So, the possibility of an unexpected $50 million in pandemic aid for infrastructure projects was welcome news.
CONCORD – Many New Hampshire consumers will be shocked by their next electric bill. They will see pedal-to-the-metal construction work on a new exit ramp on Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry and $50 million in new infrastructure improvements at all 10 county nursing homes to protect seniors from illnesses like COVID-19. These issues and contracts were before the state’s Executive Council and Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday.
I recently attended a meeting set up by Sean Kavanagh and The Laconia Daily Sun. The purpose was to get individuals with different perspectives together and share their backgrounds and concerns about current issues. The ground rules were outlined by “Better Arguments”, betterarguments.org/our-approach. The five principles outlined are 1. Take winning off the table, 2. Prioritize relationships and listen passionately, 3. Pay attention to context, 4. Embrace vulnerability, and 5. Make room to transform.
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua woman celebrated her 109th birthday on Wednesday. Ruth Magnuson Brown was born in 1913 in Pennsylvania, the oldest of 10 children. She lives at Langdon Place of Nashua, a senior living community she has called home for the past seven years. News 9 spoke...
LACONIA — The fate of the Cottonwood Avenue cul-de-sac lays in the hands of the Laconia City Council. The council held a public hearing on a petition to accept the cul-de-sac into the city road system by laying out a class V public highway at its June 13 meeting. The petition is a move by Cottonwood residents to prevent the Taylor Community from changing the road formation at the end of the street, where it owns multiple properties. The petition was filed by attorney Stephen Nix on behalf of Nancy Ettelson and Matthew Lahey, both multi-decade property owners on Cottonwood, in January.
CONCORD, N.H. — A former corrections officer at a prison in New Hampshire was arrested Wednesday on theft charges after officials say he falsified his timecard by putting in for overtime shifts he didn’t actually work. Craig Come, 34, of Derry, is facing charges including theft by deception,...
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A small business in New Hampshire is offering a $5,000 reward to track down the arsonist setting fire to their American flags.Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a flag on fire at Putnam's Waterview Restaurant in Goffstown.This has now happened twice in the last month at the business.Each time, the restaurant owners have gotten a new flag.Goffstown Police are investigating.
GILFORD, N.H. — When most people think of Gunstock Mountain, they think of going down on skis or snowboards, but at Wednesday's event during motorcycle week that drew 6,000 people, the racers were going up -- and fast -- on their bikes. People come for the bikes and the...
LACONIA — Marie-Elaina (Messier) Perkins went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Born in Laconia on July 10, 1959, she spent the majority of her childhood in Willimantic, Connecticut. She moved to Alton in 1975, graduating from Alton Central High School in 1977.
I think my last letter was misunderstood, what I meant was Sanbornton must be a great place to live. The police log for a month there is probably about four days of the big city of Laconia's. If you like to live a relatively peaceful and quiet life, then I don't recommend moving to Laconia. I've got a few examples: random fireworks going off at any time of the day or night all year, muffler popping cars and now even motorcycles are doing it too, illegal exhaust motorcycles all over the place that seem to get a special pass because of where we are. I hope your condo is soundproof, I'd never buy one here if I could. Good luck with that.
DURHAM, New Hampshire - Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members from the University of New Hampshire for an alleged hazing incident that occurred at an event in April. Fraternity members arrested in the alleged hazing incident. Durham Police shared with FOX Television Stations the fraternity members who...
ROWLEY – The state is suing a North Shore nursing home over how it handled resident safety during the pandemic. The Attorney General's office has been investigating Sea View Retreat, Inc., in Rowley since June 2020. The civil lawsuit claims the facility and its owner didn't comply with state or federal laws, rules and regulations designed to protect long-term residents from COVID-19. The suit claims residents weren't isolated if they had symptoms or tested positive for the virus and that staff wasn't trained on how to properly use protective equipment. Because the safety rules weren't followed, the Attorney General's office said, any claims Sea View billed to MassHealth during the pandemic were improper and fraudulent. Last year, Sea View's owner Steve Comely said he's rather shut down the facility than comply with the state's vaccine mandate for nursing home employees. "I have a very limited staff left and about 25 percent have decided against the covid vaccine," he said. "But they have the right to decide what to put in their body and I have to back them up on that." At least one resident at Sea View died from COVID during the investigation. The facility has since closed.
Leaders at a Keene, New Hampshire hospital have been sanctioned after nearly 8 gallons of fentanyl went missing over a 5-month period. Cheshire Medical Center's chief nursing officer Amy Matthews, DNP, RN, had her nursing license suspended late last month, and hospital pharmacy director Melissa Siciliano, PharmD, had her license reinstated after a temporary suspension in connection to the missing opioid, according to reports.
GILMANTON — Charles “Chuck” Gordon Kelley died suddenly on June 4, 2022 in Gilmanton at the age of 59. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy K. Beaton of Hollis and Margaret “Peggy” E. Kelley of Kennebunkport, ME; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
LACONIA — Charlie St. Clair refers to his 2000 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail as his “yearbook on wheels.”. Though many know him as the face of Laconia Motorcycle Week, they may not recognize his bike, on which he has written the stories of his time on the road — literally.
