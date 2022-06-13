ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Pollinator coloring, photo contests set

Elk River Star News
 2 days ago

National Pollinator Week is June 20-26 and Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District is celebrating with a children’s coloring contest and a photo contest. Deadline for both contests is 4:30 p.m. June 21.

To participate in the coloring contest, print out the coloring sheet at www.sherburneswcd.org/swcd-events.html, color it, snap a picture and email it to abumgarner@sherburneswcd.org. Winners will be chosen for ages 3-6 and 7-11.

Pollinator photo contest entries will be accepted at the same email address.

