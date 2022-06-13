Dayton city administrator/development director headed to city of Lakeville

Tina Goodroad, a 24-year veteran and current city administrator and development director in Dayton, has joined the city of Lakeville as community development director.

She fills the role opened by the retirement of Dave Olson.

“We are excited to have an experienced professional join our fast-growing city,” said Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller.

“Tina brings years of personal hands-on experience working with developers, city planners, as well as fully understanding the importance of smart land use and development for the future of our community.”

In her new role, she will have the opportunity to shape the future of Lakeville’s growing community by leading the implementation of a wide variety of business and economic development projects.

The city said that Goodroad will proactively encourage economic development with existing and potential business; implementing strategic initiatives to attract new business developments; as well as design new programs to encourage the location of new businesses and expansion of businesses within the city.

Goodroad is a member of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Planning Association as well as the APA Women and Planning Division. She is also a Sensible Land Use Coalition Board member.