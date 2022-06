The Rainbow tribes are coming. Some of the clans will be coming through Carbon County. One of the routes to the 50th anniversary gathering in the forest outside of Craig, Colorado goes right through the Little Snake River Valley. According to a screenshot sent to Bigfoot 99 by County Emergency Manager Lenny Layman, a poster for the gathering directs attendees how to find their way to Adams Park in the Routt National Forest by way of Baggs, Wyoming.

CARBON COUNTY, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO