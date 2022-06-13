2 hospitalized after Roselawn shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman says her friend had to use a broomstick off a store shelf to scare off the man who attacked her at a Colerain Township Walmart. Keasia Dailey said she was shopping for lunch meat at the Walmart on Colerain Avenue at I-275 Wednesday when a strange man approached and began groping her.
