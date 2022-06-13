Carrie Underwood Proves She Can Rock A 'Throwback'-Inspired Performance

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood proved she’s “one of those Crazy Angels” when she rocked her latest performance on Good Morning America on Monday (June 13).

“Crazy Angels” is one of 12 tracks on Underwood’s long-awaited new album, Denim & Rhinestones . Underwood recently caught up with iHeartCountry, explaining why “Crazy Angels” is the song on the album that describes her the best (and, she added, it’s a blast to perform the “fun, little happy rockin’ song”). Here’s what she said about it:

“It’s a song that is just this cool kind of throwback, Pat Benatar -esque kind of fun song. When we wrote it, I had the title. I was like, I don’t know what this means or where we go with this, but we ended up writing a song that I just feel like so many girls are going to be able to relate to. I feel like out of all the songs on this album, it’s the one that kind of sums me up as a person the best. Just the kind of girl that’s sweet and wants to be a good person, kind of girl next door, you know, very normal and quiet, but then kind of has this kind of wild side to her, which I feel like is probably every girl. But hopefully, I wanted people to be able to hear the song and be like, ‘that’s me,’ and want to feel good about all of it. It’s so much fun to sing, so much fun to perform, and it’s definitely just this fun, little happy rockin’ song.”

Watch Underwood explain the story behind some of her latest songs here :

Underwood’s latest project also includes “ Ghost Story ,” the title track, “She Don’t Know,” “Pink Champagne” and others that quickly became fan-favorites since the album released on Friday (June 10).

“I love the song ‘Denim & Rhinestones,’ first and foremost, but I thought there was just something so cool about the title of it that is very me, that I wanted to name my album Denim & Rhinestones ,” Underwood said in a statement shared by her record label. “When you think of Denim & Rhinestones , you think of the staples in your closet, the things that are reliable, the things that are comfortable, that you always feel good in them. Then you think of rhinestones and it’s all the things that sparkle on top, and I feel like that kind of just sums up me. It sums up this album. It’s a little vintage. It’s a little shiny, and it just makes you feel good. So, I felt like that was the perfect title for this album.”

Watch Underwood perform “Crazy Angels” on Good Morning America here :