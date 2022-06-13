Temporary lane closure set for West Jackson Street

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Decatur; Grady The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Grady County in southwestern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Camilla, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bainbridge, Cairo, Whigham, West Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Attapulgus, Climax, Brinson, Hanover, Ausmac, Capel, Rocky Hill, Recovery, Decatur Co A/P, Harrells Still, Laingkat, Calvary, Jinks, Princes Still and Peoples Still. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
