Temporary lane closure set for West Jackson Street

Madison County Sheriff David Harper reports that on Thursday morning, June 9, at approximately 9:07 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Communications Center received a call from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office reporting that one of their deputies was in pursuit of a silver sedan traveling into Madison County on SR 145 / Colin Kelly Highway at speeds of 135 miles per hour. Multiple Madison County Deputies responded to intercept the pursuit to prevent the fleeing vehicle from entering the city limits of Madison. Two MCSO deputies joined the pursuit near the intersection of Dusty Miller and Colin Kelly continuing south at speeds over 130 miles per hour. Moments after joining the pursuit, the Lowndes County patrol vehicle became disabled, and MCSO deputies took lead in the pursuit.

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO