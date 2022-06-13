ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Temporary lane closure set for West Jackson Street

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMASVILLE — Contractors will begin work along the south side lane of West Jackson Street beginning Wednesday, June 15, to install...

TFD earns Class 2 public protection classification

TIFTON — Tifton Fire Department has graduated to a prestigious new ranking of service and security, following its most recent inspection. The result of this latest inspection from the Insurance Services Office saw the Public Protection Classification rating for the department improve from Class 3 to the split rating of Class 2/2X.
TIFTON, GA
City to host annual Black History Parade

THOMASVILLE — The City of Thomasville will host the 3rd Annual Black History Parade on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. in Downtown Thomasville. “Our Black History Parade is a wonderful opportunity to spend your morning in Thomasville and enjoy this community event,” said Madison Eaton, Tourism and Events manager for the City of Thomasville. “We want to encourage our community to come support the parade, and while in Downtown, experience everything we have to offer. Anytime we have the opportunity to honor history, it’s a win-win for our community.”
THOMASVILLE, GA
First come, first serve Valdosta water bill assistance

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be providing water bill assistance by appointment to city customers on a first come, first serve basis. In collaboration with Coastal Plain Area E.O.A., Inc., we will be providing appointments for water bill assistance on June 22nd and June 28th from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. This will be first come, first serve and will be held both days at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room located at, 300 N. Lee Street. There are eligibility requirements. For more information or questions call 229-244-7860.
VALDOSTA, GA
City of Valdosta announces employee of the month

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Nathan McKinnon (Mr. Nate) as the May 2022 Employee of the Month during the City Council Meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce Nathan McKinnon (Mr. Nate) from the Public Works Department, as the employee of the month for May.
VALDOSTA, GA
12 Georgia businesses raided for gambling violations

The GBI executed search warrants on 12 businesses suspected of gambling violations. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office; and in cooperation with the Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation, executed 12 search warrants in Tifton, Sylvester, Ashburn and Sycamore, for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws and in furtherance of additional investigation.
GEORGIA STATE
Fire under investigation at Thomasville elementary school

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fire that occurred at Scott Elementary School is currently under investigation, according to officials. The Thomasville fire department responded to 100 North Hansell Street around 1:07 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a fire at the school. Thomasville Fire Marshal John Conner said the...
THOMASVILLE, GA
High-speed chase across state lines results in arrest of one

Madison County Sheriff David Harper reports that on Thursday morning, June 9, at approximately 9:07 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Communications Center received a call from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office reporting that one of their deputies was in pursuit of a silver sedan traveling into Madison County on SR 145 / Colin Kelly Highway at speeds of 135 miles per hour. Multiple Madison County Deputies responded to intercept the pursuit to prevent the fleeing vehicle from entering the city limits of Madison. Two MCSO deputies joined the pursuit near the intersection of Dusty Miller and Colin Kelly continuing south at speeds over 130 miles per hour. Moments after joining the pursuit, the Lowndes County patrol vehicle became disabled, and MCSO deputies took lead in the pursuit.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
Traffic
Politics
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Decatur; Grady The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Grady County in southwestern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Camilla, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bainbridge, Cairo, Whigham, West Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Attapulgus, Climax, Brinson, Hanover, Ausmac, Capel, Rocky Hill, Recovery, Decatur Co A/P, Harrells Still, Laingkat, Calvary, Jinks, Princes Still and Peoples Still. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
First Alert Weather Day ends for Wednesday night, Thursday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team had issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. All of Southwest Georgia was under a slight risk of severe storms. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the First Alert Weather Team called off the...
ALBANY, GA
Officer involved shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man has died following an Officer Involved Shooting at a home on Ginger Trail in Valdosta. The man involved in this OIS is identified as Timothy Adams, age 32, of Valdosta. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. Valdosta, GA (June 14, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer...
VALDOSTA, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Tallahassee, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Jamieson, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Eight Mile Pond, Tallahassee Mall and Tallahassee Regional A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Major Lowndes employer closing

VALDOSTA — A major employer in Valdosta is going out of business at the end of the month. Fresh Beginnings — more recently doing business as Tincredible Treats — will close June 30, according to a statement on the company’s website. Founded in 1985 by Judy...
VALDOSTA, GA
TRAVEL TUESDAY: Visit Radium Springs in Albany

Radium Springs Gardens is one of Georgia's Seven Natural Wonders and is located in Albany. The springs pump 70,000 gallons per minute of clear, 68-degree water from an underground cave. In order to preserve the ecology of the springs, swimming is not allowed but the park offers beautiful views for...
ALBANY, GA

