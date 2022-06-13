ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Why Dierks Bentley Says He 'Could Use A Few Pointers' From Billy Ray Cyrus

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKAKt_0g9ZU4Kz00
Photo: Getty Images

Dierks Bentley introduced Billy Ray Cyrus as a surprise guest during his CMA Fest performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee… and now, he may need a word of advice when it comes to dance moves.

The two iconic country artists shared the stage on Sunday night (June 12), performing Cyrus’ legendary 1990s hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.” They relived the experience when they posted photos on Instagram on Monday (June 13), expressing their appreciation for one another.

“What a night to remember! I have been a part of 30 Fan Fair/ [Country Music Association] Music Fests, but none meant more to me than last night! Can’t thank everyone enough! [Dierks Bentley] you, your band and crew are stellar! Honored to share the stage with you. [ Elle King ] you raise the bar on talent, your spirit is a blessing….and to the fans you brought the harmony you are the foundation to this gift we call music,” Cyrus wrote in his caption . Bentley shared a comment:

“Dude!! Feelings mutual. It was a huge honor for me and the guys to get a chance to share the stage with you. Been a fan from day 1. Still am, always will be. Sorry I messed up my BRC dance moves. I could use a few pointers next time before we go on stage! Haha”

Bentley took to Instagram with a post of his own on Monday, sharing a few photos throughout the night and thanking Cyrus and King for serving as his special guests. King joined Bentley on stage for a performance of their latest collaboration, “ Worth A Shot .” King posted on Monday , “you have no idea how electrifying that felt to sing my heart out for you …I love you country music!!!!”

Bentley and King are teaming up to host the televised show . CMA Fest is set to air on Wednesday, August 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC. See their posts below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Wynonna Judd Sings The Judds’ ‘Why Not Me’ During Surprise CMA Fest Tribute to Late Mom Naomi: ‘Carrying the Torch’

A surprise tribute. As country singer Carly Pearce took the stage at Nashville’s annual CMA Fest, she enlisted Wynonna Judd to sing an unexpected duet to honor the legacy of the late Naomi Judd. “CMA Fest, we lost one of our absolute pillars in country music earlier this year: Miss Naomi Judd,” the “Every Little […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Luke Combs Teases Baby's Imminent Arrival During CMA Fest Set

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are about to become parents. During his set at the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium Saturday night, Combs said it was his final show before their son is born. Combs, 32, and Hocking announced they were expecting in January. Before Combs performed a new song,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Randy Travis Joins Cole Swindell Onstage During Saturday CMA Fest Performance

Country music legend Randy Travis joined Cole Swindell onstage at Ascend Amphitheater during Swindell’s Saturday performance at CMA Fest. As Swindell was wrapping his performance, he acknowledged Travis at side stage. Swindell then said to the audience, “Hold on one second.” Travis’s wife, Mary, then helped escort him to Swindell. “Y’all. One of my biggest influences right here,” Swindell said. “Please say hello. Make some noise for Mr. Randy Travis.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Laughs Off Sons’ Wild Opry Dancing: ‘Crazy Boys’

Carrie Underwood says video of her two boys goofing around while she sings at the Grand Ole Opry is a fair indication of how interested they are in her music and career. The singer saw a clip of a video taken by a fan during Tuesday's Opry performance, later put to social media. Taste of Country shared the story on Wednesday morning (June 8), and a few hours later, Underwood admitted that when it comes to what mom does for a living, Isaiah and Jacob are about as interested as they would be if she were a banker or a car insurance salesperson.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Elle King
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Page Six

Austin Butler teaches Jimmy Fallon Elvis Presley dance moves

Austin Butler is teaching Jimmy Fallon how to “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” The actor, 30, walked the 47-year-old talk show host through some of Elvis Presley’s most iconic moves on Wednesday.  “I call this the side one,” Butler began the lesson during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” The “Carrie Diaries” alum, who plays the late singer in an upcoming biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, explained to Fallon that he needed to move one arm “like a windmill” while leaving the other down “like holding a cane.” “That’s right,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum said as he imitated Butler’s...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointers#Dance Moves#Cma Fest#Brc
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy