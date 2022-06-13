Why Dierks Bentley Says He 'Could Use A Few Pointers' From Billy Ray Cyrus

Photo: Getty Images

Dierks Bentley introduced Billy Ray Cyrus as a surprise guest during his CMA Fest performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee… and now, he may need a word of advice when it comes to dance moves.

The two iconic country artists shared the stage on Sunday night (June 12), performing Cyrus’ legendary 1990s hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.” They relived the experience when they posted photos on Instagram on Monday (June 13), expressing their appreciation for one another.

“What a night to remember! I have been a part of 30 Fan Fair/ [Country Music Association] Music Fests, but none meant more to me than last night! Can’t thank everyone enough! [Dierks Bentley] you, your band and crew are stellar! Honored to share the stage with you. [ Elle King ] you raise the bar on talent, your spirit is a blessing….and to the fans you brought the harmony you are the foundation to this gift we call music,” Cyrus wrote in his caption . Bentley shared a comment:

“Dude!! Feelings mutual. It was a huge honor for me and the guys to get a chance to share the stage with you. Been a fan from day 1. Still am, always will be. Sorry I messed up my BRC dance moves. I could use a few pointers next time before we go on stage! Haha”

Bentley took to Instagram with a post of his own on Monday, sharing a few photos throughout the night and thanking Cyrus and King for serving as his special guests. King joined Bentley on stage for a performance of their latest collaboration, “ Worth A Shot .” King posted on Monday , “you have no idea how electrifying that felt to sing my heart out for you …I love you country music!!!!”

Bentley and King are teaming up to host the televised show . CMA Fest is set to air on Wednesday, August 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC. See their posts below: