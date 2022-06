MADISON, Wis. — Dane County leaders are calling for a public referendum to determine the fate of the Dane County Jail consolidation project. The project has faced continuous setbacks caused by inflated construction costs, with a recent estimate setting the total cost nearly $10 million above the county’s approved budget. According to the latest figures from the county, the entire project is now estimated to cost just over $175 million.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO