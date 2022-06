Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — In December, Jeffrey Dibbens led police on a short foot pursuit when one of the officers allegedly ran their car into him. Dibbens sustained significant injuries. He said, "I broke my back in three places, broke my pelvis in four. Broke my hip, my femurs, degloved and severed my foot off. I had multiple fractures to both tibula and fibulas."

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO