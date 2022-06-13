ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew's family banned him from making a public appearance at a royal event at the last minute, report says

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBT93_0g9ZTE7D00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033kwh_0g9ZTE7D00
Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Prince Andrew to a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip on March 29, 2022.

RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • Prince Andrew skipped part of Monday's Order of the Garter at the last minute.
  • A source close to Andrew told The Telegraph it was a "personal decision" to miss the procession.
  • However, Buckingham Palace told the outlet his absence was a "family decision."

The Duke of York was barred from appearing publicly at the Order of the Garter service after Prince William and Prince Charles intervened, The Telegraph reports.

Prince Andrew was initially due to appear alongside the royal family at the annual procession at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Monday, but senior royals feared "backlash" regarding Andrew's appearance and lobbied the Queen for a change of plan before the event, according to The Telegraph's Victoria Ward.

King Edward III started the tradition in medieval times, according to the royal website , which says the monarch was inspired by the legend of King Arthur to come up with a group of knights known as the Order of the Garter.

Members of the royal family including Prince Charles, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cornwall were photographed at this year's event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIZO7_0g9ZTE7D00
Prince Charles and Prince William at the Order of the Garter on June 13, 2022.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyF9j_0g9ZTE7D00
Prince Charles (left) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (right), pictured at the Order of the Garter procession in Windsor, England, on June 13, 2022.

UK Press Pool/Getty Images

Ahead of the event, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told The Mirror that the prince would attend the investiture and lunch "but will not be part of the procession or service."

It appears to have been a last-minute decision, as Andrew's name was printed in the official Order of Service, as shown in a photo posted to Twitter by ITV's royal editor Chris Ship.

A palace spokesperson told Ship it was a "family decision" to have Andrew removed from the procession and service.

The Telegraph reported that the decision was made "following an eleventh-hour intervention by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge." A source close to Andrew told the same outlet it was a "personal decision" to miss part of the event.

Representatives for Prince Andrew and Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

This comes after reports that Prince Andrew is lobbying the Queen to be included at royal events

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Andrew is lobbying Queen Elizabeth to return one of his military titles and his HRH, as well as his "blood prince," status, which would allow him to attend royal events with others in his family.

Buckingham Palace announced in January that Prince Andrew's military titles and royal patronages had been removed after a sexual assault lawsuit was filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was forced to have sex with the prince on multiple occasions by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2001 when she was 17. This January, the palace issued a statement saying that Andrew would face the lawsuit as a private citizen and a royal source told Insider that he would no longer use his HRH title in any official capacity. In February, Andrew and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed sum.

An unnamed source told The Telegraph the most important thing for Andrew "is his status as an HRH and 'Prince of the Blood' and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected."

The Queen's son also requested to have his Colonel of the Grenadier Guards title returned, as The Telegraph reported. The Grenadier Guards is a regiment of the British army, and Andrew took over the colonel title from Prince Philip in 2017 before returning it to the Queen in 2022, according to the Grenadier Guards website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g73qU_0g9ZTE7D00
Prince Andrew attends a commemoration service at Manchester Cathedral marking the 100th anniversary since the start of the Battle of the Somme on July 1, 2016.

Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back. Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events," the Telegraph's unnamed source said.

Prince Andrew is one of four Counsellors of State, a position given to royals who has been appointed to undertake the monarch's official duties in the event of illness or absence, according to the royal website. The position is given to those who are the most high-ranking in the line of succession.

The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of Sussex are also Counsellors of State, the royal website states. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have not been officially removed from the position despite both giving up their working royal status.

The prince has also been pushing for his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to be made working royals, The Telegraph reported. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on these claims when contacted by Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 12

tau ceti
2d ago

Well where is everyone? aren't you going to harshly condemn and criticize Prince Andrew like you did Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan?Where are you? Come out of the bushes SPEAK UP!

Reply(3)
15
Renea Foster
2d ago

The royals aren't much of a family are they. They inflight and don't look out for or stand by their own in times of need. They are not the example anyone family should try to emulate. The care more about the opinions of strangers than they do about the feelings and well being of one of their own.

Reply
3
Julie G
2d ago

Rightly so! He is an embarrassment!

Reply
17
