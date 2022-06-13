ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

'Anger and hatred' have been building in Idaho among 'transplants' itching to fight in culture wars, lawmaker says after white nationalists arrested near Pride event

By Jake Epstein
 2 days ago
Police officers guard a group of men, who police say are among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot and are affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front, after they were found in the rear of a U Haul van in the vicinity of a North Idaho Pride Alliance LGBTQ+ event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 11, 2022 in this still image obtained from a social media video.

North Country Off Grid/Youtube/via REUTERS

  • Dozens of white nationalists were arrested near a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday.
  • A city council member told Insider that the arrests come after years of rising tensions.
  • He said "transplants" from other states have arrived in Idaho, eager to fight in culture wars.

A lawmaker in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, said his community had seen tensions building beneath the surface leading up to Saturday, when dozens of white nationalists were arrested near the city's Pride event.

Police arrested 31 members of the extremist Patriot Front group on Saturday after a concerned citizen reported seeing the masked men loading riot gear into a U-Haul near a Pride event in northwest Idaho.

Coeur d'Alene City Council member Dan Gookin told Insider on Monday that the weekend's Pride event "became a focus" for rising "anger and hatred" fueled by people's desire to engage in so-called culture wars — debates surrounding topics like LGBTQ rights, COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and how race is taught in schools.

Gookin said "transplants" who arrived in historically conservative Idaho from left-leaning states in recent years have been eager to air out grievances that they previously couldn't back in more progressive states.

"They feel they have to come here and fight those battles," Gookin said. "It's been building — it really has."

Gookin said the recent trend has created a "real ugly mood" in the area, which has seen "an embarrassing shift to the hard right in the past two years."

He said city council meetings have featured angry citizens who shout disruptive and threatening remarks, adding that it's a tone "set by the local Republican party" and "some local churches," which are "really lathering people up and getting them to be on edge — spreading a lot of fear and hate."

Gookin, a moderate who considers himself  "fiscally conservative" and "socially liberal," said a majority of those who are upset don't end up acting on their anger or rhetoric, and the primary concern for law enforcement is monitoring the people or groups who will actually "push it" further.

Dan English, another Coeur d'Alene city council member, told Insider that the local culture-war discourse has escalated in the last few years — providing a "fertile ground" for possible outside agitation.

Most of the 31 individuals arrested on Saturday are from outside Idaho and hail from 13 states, local media site KREM2 reported . It's not immediately clear what local ties — if any — the individuals may have to Coeur d'Alene. But English said he believes "they have to feel like somebody here is kind of beckoning them."

"I do believe they have a sympathetic local connection of at least some folks that are very much encouraging the mayhem," English said. "They have similar values and have very open arms to them."

Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said in a press conference over the weekend that the 31 individuals arrested "had shields, shin guards, and other riot gear with them, including at least one smoke grenade."

All of the men were charged with a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to riot.

White told reporters on Monday that since the arrests, his department has fielded many anonymous calls with death threats aimed at police officers.

Comments / 30

Jerry DeLemos
2d ago

Here I don’t blame native Idahoan. They are right it is conservative . I’m a native Californian who is a liberal. However, I come from the mountains of Northern California. I understand conservative . I feel for them because you have a bunch of flatlanders who want to “change things.” You either do what the natives do or you shouldn’t be there. I use to go to Idaho but Hayden Lake changed my mine. I went to Jackson hole , Wyoming instead. It is a ski resort town where there is a mix. It is easier to Assimilate. The only place a liberal has any business in Idaho is Sun Valley ski resort. It takes money to live in both places. When you have money life is easier. Lol. So my suggestion is Colorado, New Mexico.

Reply(2)
7
Jamie and Jamie
2d ago

its crazy to me how many different ways this story has been writen.. makes you wonder

Reply(1)
13
America
1d ago

why are these journalist not giving facts there just spreading fear I was at this event I live and work in cda there making this a bigger deal then it was besides the cops saved these guys lives cause of they would of made it all the way downtown instead of a 2 blocks they would of been met with allot of ppl willing to shoot em for the simple cause and effect of no looting and rioting

Reply
2
 

boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers hire firm to appraise federal public lands

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have hired a Utah company to appraise federal land in three counties to determine how much tax revenue the land would generate if it was privately owned and subject to property taxes. Republican Sen. Steve Vick and Republican Rep. Sage Dixon, co-chairmen of the Legislature’s Committee on Federalism, signed the $250,000 deal for the study with Aeon AI last month. The Federalism Committee deals with state sovereignty issues. ...
IDAHO STATE
City
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Society
KHQ Right Now

Idaho Democratic Party addresses hateful attacks targeting LGBT community

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea released the following statement in response to the targeted attacks towards Idaho’s LGBT community:. “I am horrified and angered by the recent attacks directed toward Idaho’s LGBT community. From Pride flags being stolen in Boise’s North End, to an Idaho pastor calling for LGBT people to be executed, and 31 white nationalists traveling to our state in an effort to disrupt and instill fear at a Coeur d'Alene Pride event.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies

Idaho’s congressional delegation has received hundreds of thousands of dollars of support from gun rights organizations — and has stayed mostly quiet on the topic of new gun safety and gun control proposals now making their way through the U.S. Congress. The four men who represent Idahoans in the U.S. House and Senate have yet […] The post Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

We’re Calling Out 5 Ridiculous Lies About Idaho

1 || Idaho has an aversion to technological progress. IMPIRICALLY FALSE! Of the 800 brilliant tech/software companies that call Idaho home, Continuous Composites is famous for inventing continuous fiber 3D printing that utilizes Kevlar. ICYMI: as it turns out, Uncle Sam's military is quite fond of this Idaho business. And...
IDAHO STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho

A laborer from a rural southern Oregon community was among those charged with conspiracy to riot after they were arrested Saturday on their way to a community celebration in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, posted $300 bail and was released from the Kootenai County Jail. Norman could not be reached, but […] The post Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Gov. Little on Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little released a statement about the Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene Saturday. Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
