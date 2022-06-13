ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

JP Morgan Sees Apple Bringing in $8 Billion by 2025 From Music, Games

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cexee_0g9ZS73a00

An analyst at JP Morgan is predicting massive future growth for Apple in its music and gaming divisions — to the tune of more than $8 billion in revenue by 2025. Cheddar News anchors Kristen Scholer and Hena Doba discuss the glowing forecast for the tech giant.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Biden Proposes New Rule to Add 500,000 EV Chargers Nationwide

President Biden proposed a new rule that would add 500,000 chargers for electric vehicles nationwide. The proposal comes amid the rapid shift to EVs with dozens of automakers announcing plans for all-electric fleets within the next decade. But with the new surge will the U.S. have the proper infrastructure to keep up? Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy.com joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. "I really think the idea of standardization is a big deal. Standardization certainly makes it much better for everybody to be able to get a charge when they need one," he said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jp Morgan#Gaming#Tech#News Anchors
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Wells Fargo Recession Stock List

With inflation rampant and the Federal Reserve poised for what could be large interest-rate increases, the risk of recession has risen sharply. “A hard landing [for the economy] has become our base case,” Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a commentary. “The recent pop in the two-year Treasury yield above 3% is our catalyst, indicating a more hawkish Fed and continued risk aversion.”
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance for net interest income today. JPMorgan Chase also now expects to generate higher returns this year. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said recessionary calls "get overquoted." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

Biden Calls Out Big Oil for Corporate Greed but Production Complicated by EV Future

Consumer prices saw an 8.6 percent jump in May, with fuel prices showing the biggest surge, climbing 17 percent last month. As inflation continues to climb to levels not seen in 40 years, President Biden took to calling out ExxonMobil and other major oil companies, accusing them of holding back production while continuing to collect huge profits at the cost of the consumer. Mark Avallone, the president of Potomac Wealth Advisors, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “They have reduced long-term expenditures. But why? Because the world is going to alternative energy and as consumers, if we thought that that welcome change to alternatives was going to happen without pain, we might have been mistaken," he said. "The less investment they make in oil because they're getting ready for a new world of electric vehicles, the less we're going to be prepared for oil shocks such as the one we got when Russia invaded Ukraine."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Tesla Files Proposal a 3-for-1 Stock Split

The electric vehicle maker filed a proposal for a three-for-one stock split, increasing the accessibility of shares for investors for a stock trading at around $700 a share. The move comes not long after tech giant Amazon announced a 20-for-one split. The number of authorized shares rises from two billion to six billion. It was also revealed that board member Larry Ellison does not intend to stand for reelection as it pertains to Tesla.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

MLK Jr. Grandaughter Yolanda Renee King on the March For Our Lives Return to DC

March For Our Lives will be returning this weekend to Washington, DC, in the wake of the recent mass shooting seen throughout the country. Marchers include Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. She joined Cheddar News to discuss the importance of the march and activism in general. "I just think that it's so important to have these rallies because we need to demand to our leaders and politicians that they pass legislation and that and we actually need to see action," she said.
WASHINGTON, DC
9to5Mac

After reaching $3 trillion market valuation, Apple already lost 25% this year

Three days after 2022 started, Apple stocks hit around $182.90 during intraday trading, making the Cupertino firm the first company in the world to be worth $3 trillion. But after reaching this height, the iPhone maker’s shares have slumped 25% in these past few months. As 9to5Mac‘s Zac Hall...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Inflation Is Still Hot, as Food, Shelter, & Energy See Gains

While many were expecting inflation to ease up in May, the economy had other plans. The consumer price index increased 1 percent month-over-month in May, compared to a 0.3 percent increase in April. Inflation was up 8.6 percent year-over-year, which is up from 8.3 percent last month, hitting a new 40-year high.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Modern Benefits Brokerage Nava Benefits Raises $40 Million to Bring Big Company Benefits to SMBs

Benefits brokerage, Nava Benefits, raised $40 million in a Series B round. Nava says it's on a mission to fix healthcare, one benefits plan at a time. The startup is working to bring benefits to small business that are normally available to only Fortune 500 companies. Brandon Weber, Co-Founder and CEO of Nava Benefits, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
SMALL BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Bitcoin Plunges as Major Crypto Lender Halts Operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies crumbled Monday, after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions.”. It's the latest high-profile collapse of a pillar of the cryptocurrency industry. These meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Gas Prices Rise Nationwide to Near $5 a Gallon

Fuel and oil prices have risen almost 17 percent since May, making the national gas prices reach nearly $5 a gallon. Andrew Lipow from consulting firm Lipow Oil Associates joined Cheddar News to discuss the future of gas prices. "The biggest issue on the oil market is really events that are beyond our control, which is what is happening over in Europe," he said, regarding the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. Lipow also said he predicted gas prices to hit $5.05 and that he's focused on the Biden administration's overtures in repairing a relationship with Saudi Arabia.
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Tips on saving money at the pump this summer

The national average for a gallon of gas is closing in on $5 dollars per gallon and it's putting pressure on already strained budgets. The summer travel season could stall out before it even gets started. Cheddar's Shannon Lanier has some great hacks to help you save a few bucks at the pump.
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy