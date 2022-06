Marshall Academy is excited to announce the hiring of Dustin Skelton as the new head baseball coach. Coach Skelton was part of the championship-winning coaching staff here at MA in the 2021-22 season. Before joining the MA coaching staff, Coach Skelton was part of the Marlins Organization after a successful college career playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball team as catcher. An NCAA and SEC-ranked player, Skelton knows what it takes to compete in the biggest leagues of baseball and has been a vital part of the program here at Marshall Academy this year.

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO